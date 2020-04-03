Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released from prison amid coronavirus concerns

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released from prison amid coronavirus concernsFriday, April 03, 2020
|
US rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released from prison amid coronavirus concerns.
The 23-year-old rapper—whose real name is Daniel Hernandez—was jailed for two years in December on charges relating to attempted murder, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and firearms-offences.
But he was ordered to be “immediately” released over fears he may catch the respiratory illness. Tekashi suffers from asthma, and so is considered at “high-risk” of developing complications and potentially dying if infected with coronavirus.
He will go into home confinement where he will serve out the rest of his sentence. This means Tekashi—who was due to be released early on July 31—will serve his remaining four months in “home incarceration” at an address approved by his probation officer, and will be tracked by GPS to make sure he doesn’t leave the property.
