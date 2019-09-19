Rapper told court Cardi B is a member of deadly Bloods gang

Tekashi 6ix9ine testified in a US court Thursday (Sept 19) that rapper Cardi B is a Nine Trey Bloods gangster.

The former stripper joins a long string of celebs Teksahi has fingered in his testimony as miscreants during a racketeering case against Two Nine Trey Gangsta Blood affiliates Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack.

Tekashi 6ix9ine had already ratted on Harlem Rapper Jim Jones, Casanova and Yrippie Reddy, whom he said were also members of the gang.

Under cross-examination from the defence team, Tekashi confirmed that he knew that the rappers participated in gang activities.

Tekashi who faces 47 years to life in prison, is hoping that by cooperating with the prosecution, he will get his sentence slashed.

Cardi B has oftentimes spoken of her gangsterism and the fact that she still associates with old Blood members. Spokespersons for Cardiff B have denied that she was a member of the gang.