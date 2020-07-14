Rare Super Mario becomes highest-selling video game ever

Rare Super Mario becomes highest-selling video game everTuesday, July 14, 2020
|
A rare version of the classic 1985 Super Mario Bros game has copped US$114,000 at auction, the most money ever paid for a video game.
It was sold to an anonymous bidder in its original cartridge packaging.
The US auctioneer revealed that demand “was extremely high”, partly because this particular packaging had been used for a short while only.
The previous record for an auctioned game was $100,000 – for a different copy of Super Mario.
“If any lot in the sale could hit a number like that, it was going to be that one,” Heritage Auctions video games director Valarie McLeckie said.
“But I don’t think anybody could have anticipated how much bidding there was on Heritage Live and the phones.”
Super Mario follows the adventures of the eponymous plumber hero, often joined by his brother, Luigi.
Appetite for the game has never waned. And it is often cited as the most successful video games franchise so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy