Rasta group vows action against St Lucian gov’t over ganja use

The Rastafarian community in Saint Lucia has threatened to sue the government if it does not legalize recreational cannabis use.

Iyanola Council for the Advancement of Rastafari President Aaron Alexander made the announcement while speaking to a group of supporters on Wednesday (February 11).

The Iyanola Council for the Advancement of Rastafari said the current laws which ban marijuana use violates the constitutional and human rights of its members.

Alexander argued that cannabis use is a key tenet of the Rastafarian religion and the group argued that freedom of religion is enshrined in the constitution and in the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights.

ICAR president Aaron Alexander noted that fellow Caribbean nation like, St Kitts and Nevis had passed legislation permitting Rastafarians to use marijuana in the privacy of their own homes.

“We saw Antigua and Barbuda went ahead and did it, we saw Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, so we are wondering what is happening here, Alexander said.

Marijuana use is illegal in Saint Lucia.