Rastas ready to rumble

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Irate members of the Rastafarian community have indicated that they are planning to demonstrate in front of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) this week in protest against the decision of DPP Paula Llewellyn not to charge a police corporal alleged to have cut the hair of Nzinga King.

The demonstration is planned for Thursday, February 24.

Rastafarian elder Ras Iyah V told the Jamaica Observer that there are questions of whether the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) conducted a thorough probe of the allegation that King's locks were cut by the police while she was in their custody.

“For the DPP to rule in the manner she did, could it be that INDECOM never took certain things into consideration? For example, going into the lock-up, looking into the cells, looking how they are set out? We have a lot of questions for INDECOM,” declared Ras Iyah V.

“We are looking towards a civil case and the outcome because, in our opinion, the State [investigation was] flawed, and [the] INDECOM [probe was] flawed by not bringing certain things to the fore,” he added.

The elder Rastafarian said that in his interaction with King she was consistent in her account of what happened and argued that there are too many questionable circumstances surrounding the case.

He questioned the credibility of reports by two cellmates who gave statements that King was responsible for plucking out her locks.

“As a boy, when they were combing my hair, it hurt so much. Can you imagine someone pulling out their own locks? She [King] explained to me that there were three cells but you can't stay in number one cell and see in number three. When you go in a lock-up they search you and take your belongings and record it. She had her phone, earrings taken from her, among other things, but her phone ended up in cell one where the other girls were held,” he claimed.

“There are too many loopholes. For instance, she was charged for violation of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) but tried for disorderly conduct; the case was called up in November when the incident took place in June; when she went to court she was not asked if she was guilty or not guilty. The arresting officer was not there,” he said.

Ras Brown, another Rastafarian from western Jamaica, also expressed his disappointment in the DPP's ruling.

“We don't feel pleased because one of the things about it is that when you check it, I don't think the DPP took into consideration the girl's testimony. When you listen to the girl testimony and what the DPP come in with, it is totally contrary,” argued Ras Brown.

But speaking at the Jamaica Constabulary Force's annual executive retreat in Negril on Saturday, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang challenged those who are questioning the ruling of the DPP in the King case.

According to Chang, the DPP's ruling would have been accepted had she recommended that the police corporal involved in the matter be charged.

“There are too many people to suggest that the DPP didn't do her job properly. If the DPP had prosecuted the police she would be a wonderful DPP. It's like yes, she is fearless but because she says it isn't the police then she must have made some mistakes,” Chang argued.

Last year a video was circulated on social media in which 19-year-old King and her mother Shirley McIntosh claimed that a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force assigned to Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon forcibly trimmed King's locks on July 22, 2021.

King claimed that she was forcibly trimmed by a cop while in police custody for breaching the DRMA.

In her ruling the DPP said her office found that there were serious credibility issues in reviewing the complaint brought by King.

According to the DPP, King contradicted her own accounts and the account of witnesses, including people who were in the lock-up at the time.