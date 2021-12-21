Rate hike again!

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ)hiked its key policy rate for a third-straight time on Monday, and signalled straightaway that it is prepared to increase rates again, when its monetary policy committee (MPC) meets again in February.

The rate was hiked by 50 basis points, taking it to 2.50 per cent — the highest it has been since 2018. The committee also reiterates that while it does not target any specific exchange rate, the Bank of Jamaica will continue to ensure that depreciation of the currency does not threaten the inflation target. At the end of currency trading yesterday, the US dollar was trading at $153.21, down from $154.54 on Friday.

The BOJ has been increasing interest rates since September as it battles red-hot inflation, which has so far settled above its target range of four per cent to six per cent. The expectation from the bank is that inflation will remain above that range over the next eight to 10 months.

In deciding to hike rates again, the central bank said though it noted that international commodity and shipping prices are starting to decline, past increases in these prices have had a stronger-than-projected pass-through to local prices and are expected to continue impacting prices with the private sector's expectation that inflation will remain elevated and continue to increase.

The private sector's view was gauged in a survey conducted in October. That survey showed managers expect inflation will be around 8.2 per cent over the next 12 months. The central bank told a parliamentary committee last Tuesday that it worries this expectation could feed higher consumer prices and become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

So far, in response to its rate hikes since September, the BOJ said it is seeing increases in the interest rates in the money market and that overnight placements by deposit-taking institutions in its vaults have declined. At the same time, it notes that deposit-taking institutions have started to increase the rates paid on their customers' deposits. It also points out that deposit-taking institutions have started to indicate already that they plan to increase interest rates on loans, albeit marginally.

It went on further to indicate that its focus is now on limiting the second-round effects of the shocks which are causing inflation to run above its target. Wayne Robinson, senior deputy governor of the central bank, told Parliament's standing finance committee that those second-round effects are demonstrated, for example, “by a coconut vendor increasing the cost of his coconut to take into account the fact that he has to pay more for flour at the supermarket”.

Inflation expectations aside, the central bank said higher inflation among Jamaica's trading partners and the impact of adverse weather conditions on agricultural prices is expected to continue influencing higher final prices to consumers.

It also noted that manufacturers are seeing higher prices, though fuel prices are trending below its forecast, due to heightened concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus and the appreciation of the US dollar.

And though it has been hiking rates amid a howl of concerns that it could severely slow an already soft economy, the bank said its assessment is that GDP growth will fall in the range of seven per cent to 10 per cent for the current fiscal year which ends on March 31, 2022. The only risks to that forecast have been highlighted to be measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and more severe weather patterns in the context of climate change. It says it, however, expects that Government support will help to push growth in the agricultural sector above forecast in the next six months.

The bank said its MPC also noted pronouncements by the Federal Reserve after its meeting last Wednesday that it will pump less money into the US economy each month and raise its interest rates three times next year to fight inflation, which in November was at 6.8 per cent, an almost 40-year high.