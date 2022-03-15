Raw sewage no longer flowing in Cross Roads

AFTER numerous complaints about a sewage nuisance that was affecting stores, streetside vendors and pedestrians on Half-Way-Tree Road in the vicinity of the Cross Roads Meat Market, the authorities have finally effected the repairs.

The Jamaica Observer had published two articles highlighting the situation – with store workers, vendors in the area and others lamenting the health hazard that the public was exposed to due to the raw sewage flowing on the roadway for more than five months.

In February the National Water Commission (NWC) blamed the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) for failing to fix a broken sewer lateral belonging to a property it owns at the corner of Half-Way-Tree Road and Slipe Road.

But last week the knitted eyebrows, denoting anger and frustration, that existed on the faces of some of the people turned to smiles after the Observer stories prompted action from the authorities.

There was evidence of digging from a pit located between a pharmacy and the property owned by KSAMC.

The Observer was told that the authorities sent equipment and six trucks to empty the pit as well as to correct piping issues.

“Dem come one Friday night and it never fix good, so dem come back the Sunday morning,” said one male vendor.

Another male vendor said he was glad when he saw the corrective work being carried out.

According to the vendor, the morning when major work was done was a big relief. “I thank you Observer fi get it work pon. A nuff people come and interview and mi never see anything done. From Observer come, mi keep on a see it inna di paper. That was excellent,” said the vendor.

In the meantime, Andre, an employee of a store in the area, said he was pleased that the awful sight and stench have disappeared.

“... Before, me never pleased because it smell a way and vehicle stop a morning time and we affi go out and deal with di customers so mi glad it deal wid.

“Di people dem fi mek sure seh dem have good pipeline fi dem business place. Always keep an eye out for those things and give it urgent attention. Di road free yah now and mi feel good, mi naa lie,” said Andre.