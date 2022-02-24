Ray Ray Market vendors praise firefighters

DESPITE an estimated $200 million in losses, Ray Ray Market vendors on Wednesday offered praises to 33 firefighters from three fire stations in Kingston and St Andrew who managed to control a blaze which destroyed a section of the market in downtown, Kingston, on Tuesday.

The vendors, some of whom expressed relief that their stalls located on the perimeter of the market were not razed by the fire, that destroyed the middle section of the market, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that they were just lucky this time around.

Vendor Marsha Lee told the Observer that she prayed for God to protect her business after packing up her goods on Tuesday evening. She said if it was not for the Jamaica Fire Brigade, it would have been the eighth time she was burnt out.

“God is good. The last seven times me get burn out in the span of about five to six years. Mi did just nuh too long lef go home Tuesday evening. By the time me go inna di bathroom go bathe and come out, mi phone nuh stop ring off. Mi daughter seh 'Ray Ray a bun dung again.' Mi couldn't believe it,” she said

“The last thing mi do yesterday when mi done pack up fi go home was to touch di stall and seh, 'Father God protect it from vandals and fire.' Mi hold it and mi beg fi guidance and protection, and mi walk weh and tell di lady seh mi gone. The fire came close because if you look, di stall just behind my own scorch up. Mi naa tell nolie, di fireman dem work. Dem really and truly work. A mostly inna di middle burn; More than 50 per cent burn out. It could have been worse but thank God,” she said.

Public relations officer of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Kerry-Gayl Forbes, told the Observer that approximately 7:35 pm on Tuesday, a unit from the Trench Town Fire Station attended to the blaze first, but had to call for help. Three other units, two from York Park and one from Rollington Town, were sent to the scene. Forbes said the very organised team approached the fire from several angles to contain it in a “quick time”. He shared that the blaze was distinguished within 45 minutes of JFB's arrival.

Further, Stephanie Johnson was also glad that her stall, which is located on West Street, was not damaged this time around. She shared that it is usually too burdensome to rebuild stalls, and suggested that the market be secured from people seeking to loiter and sleep in the space at nights.

“Tuesday night we affi a push back board dats it nuh burn. Mi couldn't find a dollar fi build back another stall if mi did get burn out. It cost $7,000, $8,000 and up. It depends pon how di stall dem build and how big you want it. My stall alone, a $7,000 fi build it. The pallet dem a $400 for one, plus you have to buy three different size a nail and you affi pay di work man dem. If di fireman dem never come early, every stall woulda burn. All different sort of people in here at night-time, so we don't even know what caused the fire.”

A man, who identified himself as Errol, added that homeless people, including people with mental illnesses, sleep in the stall at nights and even light fires to cook.

Meanwhile, another vendor, Claudette Johnson, whose stall was destroyed said a system is necessary where vendors who have been impacted by fires are assisted monetarily to rebuild.

Johnson said in all her 48 years in the market, she has never been aware of vendors getting wide-scale assistance to reconstruct stalls and to replace stock after a disaster.

“We need some support from the Government. They don't even give us one nail. I have been here since I was 19 and I am 67 now. We pay nuff stall fee in yah and every time this bun out, we nuh get not even a nail or a zinc from anybody. But, we thank God seh we no bun up inna di fire. We badly need some support now because this has been happening for so long. Is a good thing seh most people goods pack up elsewhere.”