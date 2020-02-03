Ready for takeoff: Eastern Airlines to begin service to Guyana in March

The rebranded Dynamic Airways – now known as Eastern Airlines, will begin service to Guyana on March 5.

The recent announcement was made just two months after the airline was given the go-ahead.

In a statement, the company said it will be offering several affordable options for commercial travel between New York’s JFK Airport and Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan Airport.

The airline said its goal is to bring back the nostalgic travel experience. As part of its scheduled service to the Guyana market, the U.S based carrier was ordered to lodge US$450,000 with the Guyana government before it begins operations.

Of that amount US$250,000 will be lodged with the Government directly while the remaining US$200,000 will be lodged with the Guyana Revenue Authority.

Scheduled carriers were not previously required to lodge a bond before the start-up of operations, but the Government has said that it wants to ensure better safeguards are in place for Guyanese passengers if an airline decides to discontinue service for whatever reason.