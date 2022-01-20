PHOTO: Ready for the baton

Commodore Antonette Wemyss-Gorman (left) participates in Wednesday's rehearsal at Up Park Camp, headquarters of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), ahead of Friday's chief of defence staff change of command. She will become the first woman to head the JDF. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login