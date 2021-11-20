Ready for the world !

International Men's Day 2021 will forever be etched in the minds of these young men — former wards of the SOS Children's Village, Stony Hill — now in transition to adulthood.

They were hosted by CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank to a grooming session led by Daniel Edwards of Total 180 Limited. A special treat at lunch was a “reasoning” with celebrated Jamaican menswear designer Carlton Brown, who also spent his early years in foster care.

CIBC FirstCaribbean presented each participant with a gift package containing a range of toiletries and the ubiquitous long-sleeved white shirt (worn here) — a traditional staple in a young man's wardrobe.