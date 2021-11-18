PHOTO: READY TO SAIL

PHOTO: READY TO SAILThursday, November 18, 2021
|
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith (left) and Norway's Ambassador to Jamaica Beate Stirø aboard the Norwegian research ship, the Statsraad Lehmkuhl, on Saturday, which is docked at Port Royal in Kingston. The visit by the ship, from November 13 to 17, forms part of the One Ocean Expedition (2021-2023), in support of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. (Photo: JIS)
