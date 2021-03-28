RECOGNISING DOUG HALSALL

President of the Rotary Club of New Kingston Neville Graham (left) hands over the Gary Grant Vocational Award in the field of information technology to Douglas Halsall, executive chairman of Advanced Integrated Systems for his continued contribution to the field of technology in Jamaica. The award was handed over on Wednesday March 24.

The Gary Grant Vocational Award is given by the club annually and focuses on exemplary contributors in various fields each year.

The past recipients have included the late and legendary Dorraine Samuels for her contribution to mass communication and Professor Mona Webber for her contribution to the field of environmental sciences, among others. This year the focus is on information technology.