Record 190 sites to be cleaned today on International Coastal Cleanup Day

The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) has revealed that over 190 sites are expected to be cleaned today, September 21 as part of activities for International Coastal CleanUp (ICC) Day this year.

This has been revealed to be a new record in the number of sites that have registered for clean up by JET, who is the local organizer for the activity in Jamaica. This activity will seek to remove the trash and other refuse that has accumulated on the beaches in Jamaica because of improper dumping practices.

Some of the areas slated to be cleaned by the volunteers include the Kingston waterfront, Gun Boat beach, Rocky Point and a host of others across Jamaica. A number of volunteer organizations to include schools, churches, community groups, service clubs amongst others will be giving of their time and effort to help make our coastal cleaner this year.

According to JET, the exercise is not only to build environmental awareness but data gathering will also be done by volunteers on the type of trash that is recovered from our beaches.

The data will then be sent, after being tabulated by JET, to the Ocean Conservancy in the USA which will help the organization in its lobbying on the global stage in its quest to protect our coastal ecosystems, our oceans and marine life.

International Coastal Cleanup Day takes place on the third Saturday in September every year and is the largest one day volunteer event in the world. For over three decades, the Ocean Conservancy in Texas has been coordinating volunteers across the globe to collect millions of pounds of trash in over one hundred countries.