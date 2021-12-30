Record gas prices

Record gas pricesThursday, December 30, 2021
Pump prices touch a new record today after jumping by the most in two months.
Petrojam on Wednesday hiked the price of a litre of both grades of gasoline by $3. That was the most those prices have gone up since October 28. The increase takes the ex-refinery prices of $165.00 for E10-87 and $170.44 for E10-90 gasoline to a record in Jamaica. Gasoline prices are up 49 per cent since the start of the year. Compared to this time last year, a litre of gasoline is costing $50 more.
The price of a litre of automotive diesel oil is up $3.06 to $160.49. Ultra-low sulphur diesel is also up $3.06 to $166.10. They are up 40 per cent and 43 per cent.
Kerosene is costing $3.06 more per litre at $137.53. Propane is up $0.95 to $69.24 and butane is up $0.25 to $78.03
