Record legally in prison — plans in place to reinstate programme

Incarcerated deejays Vybz Kartel and Ninja Man could be granted the opportunity to record legally behind bars.

Retired Superintendent Gladstone Wright, who is now in charge of the newly reinstated Rehabilitation Through Music programme did a sit-down interview with On Stage TV host, Winford Williams, revealing his expectations for the programme.

He confidently expressed that the inmates are assessed, then an evaluation process is conducted, which includes inmates going through the Department of Corrections where they will be processed. The inmates have to show signs of rehabilitation before consideration and a consent form signed to be a part of the programme.

Not much was disclosed on distribution and musical rights, but he believes the programme is a good stepping stone for inmates. Reggae singer Jah Cure, perhaps recorded one of his biggest hits “Prison Walls” whilst incarcerated in 2005, and is now a living testimony of how it had propelled his career upon release in 2007. The entertainer released his eighth studio album last Friday (August 30).

Some other entertainers that are currently serving time behind bars include Shawn Storm and Zebra.