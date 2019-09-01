Record legally in prison — plans in place to reinstate programme

Record legally in prison — plans in place to reinstate programmeSunday, September 01, 2019
|
Incarcerated deejays Vybz Kartel and Ninja Man could be granted the opportunity to record legally behind bars.
Retired Superintendent Gladstone Wright, who is now in charge of the newly reinstated Rehabilitation Through Music programme did a sit-down interview with On Stage TV host, Winford Williams, revealing his expectations for the programme.
He confidently expressed that the inmates are assessed, then an evaluation process is conducted, which includes inmates going through the Department of Corrections where they will be processed. The inmates have to show signs of rehabilitation before consideration and a consent form signed to be a part of the programme.
Not much was disclosed on distribution and musical rights, but he believes the programme is a good stepping stone for inmates. Reggae singer Jah Cure, perhaps recorded one of his biggest hits “Prison Walls” whilst incarcerated in 2005, and is now a living testimony of how it had propelled his career upon release in 2007. The entertainer released his eighth studio album last Friday (August 30).
Some other entertainers that are currently serving time behind bars include Shawn Storm and Zebra.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy