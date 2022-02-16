Recovery at Jamalco is taking too long, says Shaw

IN one of his most important assignments since assuming the role of minister of transport and mining a month ago, Audley Shaw will be touring the Jamalco alumina plant in Halse Hall, Clarendon, today.

Shaw told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that he is very concerned about developments at Jamalco, since the August 2021 fire which destroyed the plant's power house and has halted aliumina production since then.

“I am going there to review what is taking place, especially the energy problem. I want to look into that very carefully,” he said.

“My main concern is that recovery is taking too long, and I want to make sure that everything is on track for the reopening in September,” he added.

Shaw's visit comes in the wake of the admission by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke that were it not for the fire at Jamalco in August 2021, Jamaica's economic recovery could have been much stronger.

Clarke also declared in his ministry's fiscal policy paper (FPP) 2022/23 statement that the Jamaican economy is now in recovery mode and that one of the important factors to stimulate the process is a policy to avoid revenue (tax) measures which may result in “withdrawals” from the economy and represent “downside risks to growth”.

Clarke recently assured the House of Representatives that the reconstruction process at Jamalco is on track. He said that the recovery process will take place over three phases, starting in June this year.

For phase one, Jamalco expects the recommencement of operations at up to 50 per cent of capacity, using steam from a set of boilers now being installed.

“It is expected that mining operations and associated jobs will begin to be restored in the weeks prior to the resumption of production,” he said.

Clarke also said that by the end of September 2022, Jamalco expects to be back at 100 per cent production, which will mark phase two of the process. Production costs should then be lower than in phase one, but still not at the most efficient levels possible, because in phase two JAMALCO will still be relying on a temporary steam solution.

Phase three involves the rebuilding of the powerhouse, and JAMALCO is considering a number of strategic options for achieving this. It is anticipated that completion of this reconstruction will be achieved by 2024.

Last August a fire knocked out 50 per cent of the plant's powerhouse, which supplies power, steam and compressed air to the refinery operations, leaving losses estimated at US$500,000 per day. The facility was insured and the Government will be paid insurance coverage.

However, while aluminium prices are rising the closure of the Jamalco plant has turned out to be a second shock for Jamaica's bauxite refining industry, following the decision of China's iron and steel producer JISCO to close its 1.6-million-tonne facility in Nain, St Elizabeth, since September 2019, for upgrading and expansion.