Recovery of Kobe Bryant’s body could take days — L.A police

Efforts to recover the body of NBA legend Kobe Bryant could take days, according the Los Angeles police.

The 41-year-old NBA legend died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in foggy conditions in Calabasas, California. The helicopter crashed into a hillside, killing Bryant, his 13 year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers.

And while the world mourns the tragic passing of a legend, Los Angeles police say it may take a while for them to recover the bodies “given the terrain and the condition of the site.”

“We’re doing everything we can to confirm identifications and give closure to the families involved,” a spokesperson said.

Orange Coast College (OCC) baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and his daughter, Alyssa, also died in the crash.

The victims also included Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach for a private school in Corona del Mar, California.

The Los Angeles police said visibility was so low on Sunday morning that Los Angeles police had grounded its helicopters.

But the official cause of the crash has not been determined.