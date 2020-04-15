Recovery of tourism industry critical—Bartlett

Recovery of tourism industry critical—BartlettWednesday, April 15, 2020
|
Minister of Tourism Edmund
Bartlett says the recovery of Jamaica’s tourism industry is critical to the
overall COVID-19 recovery programme.
Speaking at a recent digital media briefing, Bartlett said that “we [Tourism] are impacted greatly by it [COVID-19], but we also must be a central point of the management and recovery activities”.
He said it’s clear that the pathway for the recovery of tourism will be led by workers in the industry. “I am proud to say that my Government has made the first and important move to secure the well-being of the workers of the tourism industry,” Bartlett said.
The Government will provide financial assistance to employees who have been laid off during the COVID-19 outbreak, by way of the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources to Employees (CARE) programme.
The CARE programme forms part of the Government’s $25-billion stimulus package.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy