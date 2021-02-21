Recreational sports to resume in T&T on Monday

Recreational sporting activity will resume in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, February 22.

Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, made the announcement at a digital media briefing on Saturday.

Cudjoe noted there would be a limit to the number of people allowed to participate, adding that team competitions and professional leagues still remain off the table.

“It is important that we roll back slowly and monitor the situation properly before we encourage larger gatherings. I want to make it abundantly clear that we are rolling back this measure to allow outdoor sporting only. We are not encouraging leagues and competitions that require gathering or sporting indoors,” said Cudjoe.

“At this point in time, we are only going to focus on sporting activities that cater to 22 or less people. We are not going to open up to leagues,” she added.

The minister hinted that there could be more freedom as the country continues its vaccination drive.

To date, Trinidad and Tobago has given first jabs of the two-dose vaccine to 400 frontline health workers employed at COVID-19 treatment facilities.