Recreational sports to resume in T&T on Monday

Recreational sports to resume in T&T on MondaySunday, February 21, 2021
|
Recreational sporting activity will resume in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, February 22.
Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, made the announcement at a digital media briefing on Saturday.
Cudjoe noted there would be a limit to the number of people allowed to participate, adding that team competitions and professional leagues still remain off the table.
“It is important that we roll back slowly and monitor the situation properly before we encourage larger gatherings. I want to make it abundantly clear that we are rolling back this measure to allow outdoor sporting only. We are not encouraging leagues and competitions that require gathering or sporting indoors,” said Cudjoe.
“At this point in time, we are only going to focus on sporting activities that cater to 22 or less people. We are not going to open up to leagues,” she added.
The minister hinted that there could be more freedom as the country continues its vaccination drive.
To date, Trinidad and Tobago has given first jabs of the two-dose vaccine to 400 frontline health workers employed at COVID-19 treatment facilities.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy