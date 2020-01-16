Recycling company offering $10 for plastic bottles

BUZZ Fam, I don’t know if the frequent natural disasters occurring are not enough incentive for you to want to do your part to protect the environment. But in case they’re not, a recycling company is offering you money to do so.

Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ) has doubled the amount of money they will pay for plastic bottles.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Daryl Vaz said says RPJ has increased the price per pound of plastic bottles from $5 to $10.

“This is as a result of the inflows they are getting from this self-imposed cess (under the Deposit Refund Scheme),” he explained.

The Deposit Refund Scheme is solely a private-sector initiative that is being implemented through the RPJ. It was launched in September 2019.

This follows the implementation of a $1 cess on PET bottles to establish start-up capital.

Vaz said that each year, Jamaica produces 800 million PET bottles, and that as of September 2019, only 20 per cent was being collected.

“We are trying to get to 80 per cent within five years,” the Minister told the House.

Vaz noted that, so far, 360 schools are being used as depots, adding that there are currently about 120 independent depots.