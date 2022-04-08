Red Stripe employees feted in first face-to-face link-up in two years

Role play, choreographed dances, an elaborate life-sized bar setting, and top-notch entertainment were among the standout features from Red Stripe's recently held employee conference.

The company closed its brewery for two days to allow the almost 300-strong Red Stripe team to link up face-to-face for the first time in two years.

Held at the Hyatt Ziva/Zilara Resort in Montego Bay, St James, the conference, themed 'The Joy of True Togetherness', gave employees the chance to reflect and plan as well as salute outstanding team members.

The arts played a key role in the success of the two-day immersive experience which utilised dramatisation, creative video content and music as tools to engage employees and achieve the event's ultimate objective — to create a memorable experience for employees as management shared company plans for 2022 while embedding the HEINEKEN global strategy dubbed 'EverGreen 2025'.

“It was an incredible experience to once again have the entire Red Stripe team together in one location. Togetherness is an essential element in the HEINEKEN EverGreen 2025 strategy, which is the blueprint for the future of this global organisation.

“It was therefore important for us to get buy-in and feedback from all members of the team in an open setting where they felt valued and appreciated,” explained Red Stripe Managing Director Luis Prata.

According to Prata, EverGreen 2025 is designed to future proof the global HEINEKEN business, allowing the company to better adapt to new external dynamics and emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis.

“Using EverGreen as the base, we have crafted a solid plan for Red Stripe to drive superior growth and fund that growth by being more efficient. We will also raise the bar on sustainability and responsibility, work to become the best-connected brewer, and unlock the full potential of our employees through a range of people-focused programmes and activities throughout the year,” added Prata.

Red Stripe's head of corporate affairs Dianne Ashton-Smith underscored that the people at the company are the secret to its success and global recognition.

“That is why this level of engagement is necessary. It was also incredible to use the occasion of our first official reunion to recognise and celebrate our team members with long service awards, and reward outstanding performances of 2021 with our special Stand Up Awards,” said Ashton-Smith.

The awards ceremony was a festive occasion, giving the team a chance to let their hair down after a jam-packed day and enjoy entertainment provided by Dufton Shepherd, Baby Cham and Masicka.

Awardee and Merchandising Manager Caroline Kelly, who was recognised for 25 years of service to Red Stripe, said, “This was truly a joy. We've worked so hard over the years; so it's great to be recognised. This means a whole lot to me, especially after the challenges of the last two years. When you love what you do, and get celebrated for it by your peers, who could possibly ask for more”.