Red Stripe hosts 'Trust the Facts, Get the Vax' drive tomorrow

One of Jamaica's leading corporate entities, Red Stripe, as part of the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI), will host 'Trust the Facts, Get the Vax' — a vaccination drive on tomorrow for companies along the Spanish Town Road industrial belt in the Corporate Area.

The event is presented in partnership with Pepsi-Cola Jamaica, Jamaica Biscuit Company, and Celebration Brands Limited.

Red Stripe's Managing Director Luis Prata expressed confidence that employees of his company and others on Spanish Town Road will fully participate in the event.

“We recognise the unquestionable positive impact of direct outreach, especially with the spread of new variants and the level of vaccination required to achieve herd immunity. Given these tailwinds and headwinds, as employers, we are uniquely positioned to support COVID-19-vaccine adoption.

“Spanish Town Road is the centre of gravity for Jamaica's manufacturing industry, so we must make it as easy as possible for our teams to receive the vaccine. We are therefore happy to support the public health drive for the benefit of the community,” said Prata.

With both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines available employees may also register children for shots to support the return to in-person school.

Prata lauded the high level of interest from other manufacturing companies to participate in the vaccination drive.

“Conviction and collaboration are key ways to increase vaccine awareness to protect the health of Jamaicans. And so, through our education campaign on the facts, where we share authoritative, credible, and accessible information on the safety, efficacy, and side effects of available vaccines we support our employees to make informed decisions on taking the vaccine.

“Combining this with our initiative to make vaccination as convenient as possible is another important enabler to support COVID-19-vaccine adoption. By increasing the proximity of vaccination availability we hope to ease the burden on our employees,” added Prata.