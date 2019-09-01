Red Stripe Premier League begins Sunday

The Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) kicks off on Sunday with four matches.

Five-time champions Arnett Gardens will open their account against Humble Lion in an interesting affair at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex at 7:00 pm. The other matches on Sunday will be UWI vs Tivoli Gardens at Mona Bowl at 3:30 pm; Mount Pleasant vs Harbour View at Drax Hall at 4:00 p; and Cavalier vs Dunbeholden at Stadium East at 5:00 pm.

Last season’s finalists Waterhouse were scheduled to play newcomers Vere United at Drewsland but the match was postponed to allow Waterhouse’s players rest, after their CONCACAF League match on Thursday (Aug 29) against CS Herediano of Costa Rica, which they won 7-6 on penalties.

The other match in the first set of games will be played on Monday, with defending champions Portmore United playing the other newcomers to the league, Molynes United at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex at 8:30 pm.

The league will stretch to May next year with 210 matches. It starts with all 12 teams playing each other in three rounds with the top six teams advancing to the next round.