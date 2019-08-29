Red Stripe Premier League to get top-class coverage

A conglomerate of five Jamaican media enterprises will pool their resources to give unprecedented media coverage of the Red Stripe Premier League football competition.

Details were disclosed at the launch of the competition Thursday evening at the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) offices in New Kingston. The coverage will be on different platforms and will give insightful analysis and viewing through the partnership between Phase Three Productions, ReadyTV, Jamaica Observer, CVM TV and KLAS Sports Radio.

Titled, 3ROCK, the partnership will expand beyond the shores of Jamaica to give the world an insight into the island’s top football competition, which will begin on Sunday (Sept 1) with five matches. The first set of matches will be completed with the usual Monday Night Football, the following night.

Chris Dehring, chairman of 3ROCK, said: “The dynamic partnership will deliver for the Red Stripe Premier League, an unprecedented and historic coverage of any league in this country. This is an incredible opportunity for the Red Stripe Premier League to build on its intellectual property.”

Dehring said that with the partnership, televised matches will jump from 36 to over 200 matches to both the local and international market. He said radio and newspaper coverage will also be increased through KLAS Sports Radio and the Jamaica Observer.

President of the Jamaica Football Federation Michael Ricketts. Red Stripe Senior Brand Manager Andrew Anguin.

He said that 72 matches will be live on free to air TV through CVM TV with the Premier League Clubs’ Association (PLCA) also launching a television channel, which will be available on all cable operations across Jamaica.Dehring said that this will be the initial year of an arrangement, which is intended to benefit the clubs that are playing in the Red Stripe Premier League monetarily in years to come.

