Redcap porters among 19 categories in tourism industry to benefit from care programme

Registered airport redcap porters are among the 19 categories of workers in the tourism industry slated to benefit from the government’s $10-billion COVID Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme.

The programme, which was launched online today (April 9), via website www.wecare.gov.jm, aims to provide financial assistance to workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The package involves the temporary transfer of cash to individuals and businesses to cushion the pandemic’s economic impact.

Making the announcement during a digital media briefing hosted by the Tourism Ministry, Edmund Bartlett, said redcaps were chosen among the targeted beneficiaries, based on a special request to the Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke.

“Redcaps were particularly vulnerable in all of this, and I really want to single them out… because of how central they are as some of the first respondents at the airport when visitors come to the island,” he said.

The other categories of businesses and workers, who must all be registered and licensed with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) to be eligible, are hotels, attractions, villas, apartments, water sport operators, in-bond merchants, tour operators, guest houses, homestay, car rentals, bike rentals, travel agency companies, raft captains, craft vendors, craft producers, contract carriage, golf caddies and individual tour guides.