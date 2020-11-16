Reggae Boy Andre Blake named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Reggae Boy Andre Blake named MLS Goalkeeper of the YearMonday, November 16, 2020
Jamaican footballer Andre Blake has been named the 2020 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.
Blake, who represents the Philadelphia Union, topped the poll, coming out with 44 per cent of the votes submitted. The person closest to him was Matt Turner, who only managed to get 12 per cent of the votes that were counted.
Blake has had an outstanding year, as his team won the 2020 Supporters’ Shield, the first trophy in the club’s history. In addition, he only conceded 20 goals this season.
This is the second time he is winning the award, and he now joins the likes of former national goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts as a two-time recipient.
Blake will now turn his attention to the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award where he is one of five finalists competing to receive the accolade.
