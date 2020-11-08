Reggae Boy tests positive for COVID-19

A member of Jamaica’s national football team, the Reggae Boyz, has tested positive for COVID-19 as the squad sets off for Saudi Arabia.

The player who has not been identified, was in quarantine at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence since last Wednesday and returned the positive result yesterday after being tested the previous day.

With the confirmed positive test, the player has been isolated in London where he was in transit with another player on their way to Saudi Arabia.

The other player has been cleared to make the rest of the journey. Three other payers who were in quarantine with the infected case were interviewed by public health authorities and deemed “low risk”.

They have been permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia but are under careful watch by team doctor Bersha Cole. Regular temperature checks are also being conducted on the team.

The squad will be tested and quarantined for three days upon arrival at their destination.