Reggae Boyz beat Bermuda 2-0 in friendly international

The

Reggae Boyz defeated Bermuda 2-0 in their friendly international at the Montego

Bay Sports Complex in St James on Wednesday.

The victory was spearheaded by goals from Jordaine Fletcher in the 42nd minute and Kemar Beckford in the 80th. Both play for Red Stripe Premier League’s contender Mount Pleasant Football Academy from St Ann.

Fletcher scored from the top of the 18-yard box with a left-footer while Beckford tapped in a left-side cross from Kemal Malcolm.

With the win, the Reggae Boyz are expected to at least maintain their 48th-ranked spot on the FIFA rankings, which will enable them to get into the CONCACAF hexagonal to better their chances of qualifying for the FIFA 2020 World Cup in Qatar.

According to the CONCACAF rules, the top six CONCACAF teams in the FIFA rankings at the end of June will play in the hexagonal for three places to the World Cup. The teams ranked below sixth, will be placed in groups with the winners of each group advancing to a knockout phase.

The top team from the knockout will play the fourth-placed team from the hexagonal, with the winner of that match advancing to the inter-continental playoffs for a place in the World Cup.

The Reggae Boyz’ 48th FIFA position, places them fourth in CONCACAF, behind Mexico, who are at 11th, the USA at 22 and Costa Rica at 46th.

The Reggae Boyz will automatically qualify for the hexagonal should they keep their fourth-placed ranking at the end of June.