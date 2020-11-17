Reggae Boyz beat Saudi Arabia… but more COVID-19 cases in the camp

The Reggae

Boyz bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Saudi Arabia on Saturday to beat the Middle

Eastern football team 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Jamaican team played their second friendly international match against Saudia Arabia at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Tuesday and managed to secure a win.

Daniel Johnson scored Jamaica’s first goal in the 34th minute while the second came from Javon East in minute 64.

Saudia Arabia’s only goal came from Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 29th minute.

While there is reason to celebrate, the team’s time in Saudi Arabia has been bittersweet based on the numerous COVID-19 cases in the camp.

On Tuesday, two additional positive results surfaced in the delegation.

It is said that two players tested positive. However, it is understood that one of the players had tested negative 24 hours before the positive result.

These additional cases come after a member of the executive tested positive for the virus on the weekend.

And before that, three members of the camp also returned positive results between last Thursday and Friday.