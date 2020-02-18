Reggae Boyz’ Darren Mattocks charged with two felonies

Reggae Boyz striker Darren Mattocks is to face the courts in

short order after being brought up on two charges of felony.

The striker who plies his trade in the FC Cincinnati in the MLS is being brought up on charges of making a false, fraudulent or incomplete insurance claim and theft by deception.

He is set to face the courts on February 27 in Washington County after bail conditions were set at US$50,000 when he first went to court on December 5th last year.

However, Mattocks and his team have disclosed that the matter is a misunderstanding that should be cleared up shortly. They note they have been cooperating with the courts and hopefully the matter will be resolved expeditiously.