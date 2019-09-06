Reggae Boyz hunt Antigua in Nations League

Hosts Jamaica will battle Antigua in the opening Group C match of the CONCACAF Nations League tonight (Sept. 6) at the Montego Bay Sports Complex starting at 7:00 pm.

In a press release by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Friday afternoon, the governing body said that Leon Bailey and new recruit Bobby Reid are slated to take the field in the starting line up of the important fixture, which can help to decide Jamaica’s fate in the next FIFA World Cup.

The release said the full starting line up would be released later Friday evening.

Bailey, who first represented Jamaica earlier this year at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, plays for German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, while Reid dons the colours of Fulham FC in the English Championships on loan from Cardiff City.

Along with the hosts, Group C is comprised of Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana and Aruba, with Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz favoured to top the standings after the round-robin format is completed.

Apart from the World Cup ambitions, Jamaica’s next Gold Cup hopes will also be hinged on the performance in the Nations League and coach Theodore Whitemore is expecting a tough contest from the opponents in the group.

The Boyz, however, will be at full strength in the match, as Whitmore has at his disposal many of the players who ply their trade in leagues around the globe.

Reid will have fellow Jamaicans who play in England Daniel Johnson and Arian Mariappa along with the United States of America-based Junior Flemmings, Corey Burke, Peter Vassell, Alvas Powell and Devon Williams.

Local players are also well represented in Whitmore’s squad with goalkeepers Amal Knight of UWI and Jeadine White of Humble Lion, Andre Lewis of Portmore United, Alex Marshall of Cavalier and Kevaughn Isaacs of Mount Pleasant Football Academy also available to Whitmore.