Reggae Boyz improve FIFA ranking to continue Caribbean dominance

Reggae Boyz improve FIFA ranking to continue Caribbean dominanceMonday, November 30, 2020
|
Jamaica continues to be the top-ranked football nation
in the Caribbean following the release of the latest FIFA World Ranking.
The countryâ€™s Reggae Boyz increased their rank by one spot to claim the 47th position on the table.
The closest ranking team from the Caribbean Football Union is Curacao, which rose spots places to rank 76th.
Haiti is next (84th) followed by Trinidad and Tobago (103rd) and Antigua and Barbuda which complete the top 5.
The overall ranking is led by Belgium with France, Brazil, England and Portugal respectively filling out the top tier.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy