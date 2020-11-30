Reggae Boyz improve FIFA ranking to continue Caribbean dominance

Jamaica continues to be the top-ranked football nation

in the Caribbean following the release of the latest FIFA World Ranking.

The countryâ€™s Reggae Boyz increased their rank by one spot to claim the 47th position on the table.

The closest ranking team from the Caribbean Football Union is Curacao, which rose spots places to rank 76th.

Haiti is next (84th) followed by Trinidad and Tobago (103rd) and Antigua and Barbuda which complete the top 5.

The overall ranking is led by Belgium with France, Brazil, England and Portugal respectively filling out the top tier.