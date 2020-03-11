Reggae Boyz seek to keep FIFA ranking with Bermuda friendly

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz will tackle Bermuda in a friendly international match at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

The Jamaican team will be comprised mainly of players who parade their skills in the island’s top-flight Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) football competition.

Peter-Lee Vassell is the only player in the squad not playing in the RSPL. Currently, he is without a club as he left the Los Angeles FC in the United States’ Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Reggae Boyz will have a lot at stake going into the encounter, including an easier route to the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as the result of the match will affect their FIFA ranking.

The top six CONCACAF teams in the FIFA rankings at the end of June will play in the hexagonal for three places to the World Cup. The teams ranked below sixth will be placed in groups with the winners of each group advancing to a knockout phase.

The top team from the knockout will play the fourth-placed team from the hexagonal with the winner of that match advancing to the inter-continental playoffs for one place to the World Cup.

The Reggae Boyz are currently at 48th in the FIFA rankings, which places them fourth in CONCACAF, behind Mexico, who are at 11th, the USA at 22nd and Costa Rica at 46th.

The Reggae Boyz will automatically qualify for the hexagonal should they keep their fourth-placed ranking at the end of June.

They are expected to overcome the Bermudan challenge. The two countries have met six times at the international level with the Reggae Boyz winning three matches and the other three ending in draws.