Reggae Boyz soar to #47 in global FIFA ranking

Jamaica’s senior Reggae Boyz have jumped five spots the FIFA men’s ranking to be the best-ranked country in the Caribbean.

As of Thursday, September 19, the Reggae Boyz were ranked 47th in the world. The jump makes Jamaica the 4th ranked team within CONCACAF, after Mexico, the United States and Costa Rica.

Jamaica’s highest FIFA ranking is 27th, which was achieved in August of 1998.

View this post on Instagram Picture ? highlights from the Jamaica Senior Reggae Boyz Group B opening match against Antigua and Barbuda.#NationsLeague FT: 6-0 Swipe left #JFFLive #ReggaeBoyz #ReggaeFootball #StillOnTheBallA post shared by Jamaica Football Federation (@jff_football) on Sep 9, 2019 at 11:53am PDT

‘Well done, Jamaica’ – FIFA

FIFA’s website made special mention of the Reggae Boyz in an article on the international rankings.

“Other notable upwardly mobile nations include Jamaica (47th, up 5) who have broken into the top 50, Republic of Ireland (28th, up 4), Russia (42nd, up 4), Guatemala (133th, up 11), Suriname (142th, up 9), Montserrat (187th, up 9) and Djibouti (186, up 9), who recently overcame Eswatini (150, down 11) over two legs to advance to the second round of African World Cup qualifying for just the second time,” FIFA wrote.

“The Cayman Islands (193rd, up 11), and Grenada (160th, up 13) are the joint-biggest climbers by points, reaping the rewards after their successful showing in the Concacaf Nations League. Indeed, Grenada’s 13-place surge means that they are September’s highest climber by ranks,” football’s governing body added.

Within the Caribbean, Haiti is the second best-placed team at 86th, down three spots; and Trinidad & Tobago jumping one place to break into the top 100.

In CONCACAF overall, Mexico remains the number one ranked team, after remaining in 12th place.

Local governing body, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) lauded the efforts of head coach Theodore ‘Tappa’ Whitmore in a series of social media posts.