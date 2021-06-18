Reggae Girl Shaw says Raheem Sterling influenced move to Manchester City

Reggae Girl Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw says Jamaican-born England international Raheem Sterling was part of her inspiration to join Manchester City, as she has always been an ardent admirer of his career.

Shaw, who recently signed a three-year deal with Manchester City ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season, revealed that she has never met Sterling before, but has been tracking his progress since he was at Liverpool FC.

“It started from Raheem Sterling and you know we try to support our fellow Jamaicans as much as possible. So when he left Liverpool and went to Manchester that is when I started following Manchester City,” Shaw said of her love-affair with the club.

“And then they came up with the Women’s team and the League and it’s something that I’ve always wanted to be a part of. So I think it is very exciting, there are a lot of great players on the team and for me it is just to come in and learn from them as much as I can. So they can help me and I can help them just the same,” she added in a Media Round Table, hosted by the club via Zoom on Friday.

It is for that reason why Sterling’s Instagram video welcoming her to the England-based club came as a special surprise for Shaw, who will join the team at the start of July following the conclusion of her current contract with Bordeaux.

“I just want to welcome you to the Manchester City family, you are coming into a beautiful family, it’s a close-knit group, the women’s and the men’s team so I am sure I will see you soon. So forward and come do the damage over yah so. All the best and hope to see you soon,” said Sterling, a Kingston native, who moved to London at the age of five.

“It was pretty cool, it actually came as a surprise to me because he is also Jamaican and I have never met him, but I know he plays for Manchester City and I have always said that he is one of my favourite players. So coming to Manchester City and having Raheem Sterling welcome me is just an unbelievable feeling,” Shaw told the small conference of mostly British journalists.

Like Sterling, the towering Shaw, has always been praised for her physical and technical qualities, which she continues to exhibit.

The 24-year-old striker scored 24 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions for FC Bordeaux during the 2020/21 campaign, finishing the season as Division 1 Feminine’s top scorer.