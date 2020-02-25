Reggae Girlz advance to knockout stage of CONCACAF Under-20 tournament

Jamaica’s

Reggae Girlz advanced to the knockout stage of the CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s

tournament on Monday, after defeating El Salvador 4-1 at the Estadio Panamerico

in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

Jody Brown scored a brace in the second and 11th minutes with Lace-Ann Murray in the 58th minute and Chantelle Parker in the 82nd being the other goal scorers for the Reggae Girlz.

Mara Rodriquez got El Salvador’s goal from the penalty spot, two minutes into first-half added time.

The win propelled the Reggae Girlz to the top of Group E ahead of Canada, who drew 0-0 with Guatemala in the group’s other match at the same venue later on Monday.

The Reggae Girlz lead Canada on goal difference. Jamaica have a goal difference of five to Canada’s two. Jamaica drew their opening match on Saturday 4-4 with Guatemala, while Canada defeated El Salvador 2-0.

With three advancing to the knockout stage from the four-team group, the Reggae Girlz and Canada will be moving forward in the competition, as with one set of matches to be played, they can only be surpassed by Guatemala, who are on two points.

El Salvador, without a point, can only advance ahead of Guatemala.

Jamaica took the lead in their first attack after Parker provided Brown with a lovely through pass, for her to slip through the legs of the Salvadorian custodian.

Brown doubled the score when Parker blocked a clearance from the goalkeeper, whose backpedalling efforts failed to stop Brown’s lob. Both teams missed some opportunities to score before Rodriquez converted from the spot after a foul inside the Jamaican area.

The Reggae Girlz would, however, restore the two-goal cushion when Murray pounced on a ball that was pushed by the custodian into her path, after Marlee Fray’s shot directly in front of the goal.

Parker, who was involved in the first three goals, got on the score sheet after receiving a through pass from a quick break.