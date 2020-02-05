Reggae Girlz beat first timers St Kitts and Nevis 7-0

Reggae Girlz beat first timers St Kitts and Nevis 7-0Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz won 7-0 to St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday night at the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament in Texas, United States.
This was the first time that Saint Kitts and Nevis played in the qualifying tournament.
Khadija Shaw scored the first goal of the match in the 39 th minute of the game which was followed by another two minutes later.
Jamaica turned things up a notch when they scored a whopping four goals in the second half.
In the 51st minute, Havana Solaun scored which was followed by a second goal from Shaw; Trudy Carter and Kayla McCoy also scored two goals.
The top finishers in the group B, Canada and Mexico, advanced to the semifinals in Carson, California, on Friday.
The top two in each pool advance to the cross-over semi-finals; the semifinal winners will represent CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.
Eight teams competed in the tournament that determines the region’s two berths in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
