Reggae Girlz face Mexico in tough CONCACAF Olympic opener

Reggae Girlz face Mexico in tough CONCACAF Olympic openerWednesday, January 29, 2020
|
Jamaica’s
Reggae Girlz will start the CONCACAF stage of the 2020 women’s Olympic Games
qualifiers on Wednesday at 8:00 pm (Jamaica time), when they tackle Mexico at
HEB Park in Edinburgh, Texas.
The task is a difficult one for the Girlz, as only two teams will advance to the quadrennial tournament, from eight remaining at this stage of the CONCACAF qualifiers.
They will have to first finish in the top two of Group B, which also involves Canada and Saint Kitts and Nevis, with both going against each other in the day’s opener at 5:30 pm.
After finishing first or second in the group, for the Reggae Girlz to advance, they will then have to conquer an opponent from Group A, which has Costa Rica, the United States of America, Haiti and Panama.
The Reggae Girlz will be confident they can make history again, after their first-ever qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France in the summer of last year. They had to get by these same teams to qualify for the World Cup.
Since then, however, they have had a myriad of issues with the players protesting not being paid and the resignations of head coach Hue Menzies and assistant Lorne Donaldson.
They will be going into their first battle since the departure of the coaches, with another assistant Hubert Busby taking up the mantle as head coach.
Donaldson, with Menzies and the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) locked in a payment dispute, had guided Jamaica past Caribbean opponents Barbados, St Lucia, Cuba and the US Virgin Islands last year in the first phase of the Olympic Games qualifiers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy