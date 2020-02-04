Reggae Girlz go for consolation win in Olympic qualifiers

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz will be seeking to end their CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Games qualifying campaign on a high on Tuesday when they tackle St Kitts and Nevis at HEP Park in Edinburgh, Texas, at 8:30 p.m.

Both teams, in Group B, have already been eliminated and will be playing to complete their fixture with the Canada and Mexico advancing to the semi-finals of the competition.

Canada and Mexico will meet in the opening match at 6:30 p.m., seeking to join Group A winners, USA and second-placed Costa Rica. The winners of the match will meet Costa Rica, with the losers facing the USA.

Canada lead on goal difference over Mexico as both defeated Jamaica and St Kitts and Nevis to be on six points each.

The Reggae Girlz failed to match their heroics of qualifying for the World Cup last summer, as they were defeated 1-0 by Mexico in their opening match, before being clobbered by Canada 9-0 on Sunday.

They are, however, expected to get the better of St Kitts and Nevis, who were defeated 11-0 by Canada and 6-0 by Mexico.