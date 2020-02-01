Reggae Girlz look to stay in Olympic qualifying race against Canada

Reggae Girlz look to stay in Olympic qualifying race against CanadaSaturday, February 01, 2020
|
Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz, facing an uphill battle to move beyond the first round, will tackle Group B leaders Canada on Saturday at HEB Park in Edinburgh, Texas, United States, at 5:30 p.m. in the final round of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Games qualifiers.
The Reggae Girlz lost their opening game to Mexico 1-0 on Wednesday at the same venue and will have to get a favourable result against Canada to keep in the hunt for one of the two spots that will advance to the semi-finals.
Canada lead the group on goal difference over Mexico, with both on three points. Canada had a convincing 11-0 victory over St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.
The Reggae Girlz are third on goal difference over St Kitts and Nevis as both are yet to earn a point.
Jamaica are expected to field a full-strength team against the Canadians. There were injury worries for top striker Khadija Shaw, who was stretchered off the pitch during the Mexico match, but according to reports, she is back to full fitness.
Also, regular captain, Konya Plummer should return to strengthen the defence, as she opted out of the match against Mexico because of fitness concerns.
Their opponents, Canada, can secure their spot in the semifinals with a victory.
In the day’s opening encounter, Mexico will tackle St Kitts and Nevis at 3:30 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy