Reggae Girlz look to stay in Olympic qualifying race against Canada

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz, facing an uphill battle to move beyond the first round, will tackle Group B leaders Canada on Saturday at HEB Park in Edinburgh, Texas, United States, at 5:30 p.m. in the final round of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Games qualifiers.

The Reggae Girlz lost their opening game to Mexico 1-0 on Wednesday at the same venue and will have to get a favourable result against Canada to keep in the hunt for one of the two spots that will advance to the semi-finals.

Canada lead the group on goal difference over Mexico, with both on three points. Canada had a convincing 11-0 victory over St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.

The Reggae Girlz are third on goal difference over St Kitts and Nevis as both are yet to earn a point.

Jamaica are expected to field a full-strength team against the Canadians. There were injury worries for top striker Khadija Shaw, who was stretchered off the pitch during the Mexico match, but according to reports, she is back to full fitness.

Also, regular captain, Konya Plummer should return to strengthen the defence, as she opted out of the match against Mexico because of fitness concerns.

Their opponents, Canada, can secure their spot in the semifinals with a victory.

In the day’s opening encounter, Mexico will tackle St Kitts and Nevis at 3:30 p.m.