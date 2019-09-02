Reggae Girlz strike over unpaid wages from World Cup appearance

The Reggae Girlz in France for the Women’s World Cup earlier in June (Photo:

Members of Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz football squad have promised that they will not lace up their boots for the island again until they are paid for playing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

It is understood that the players and the island’s governing body, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) signed an agreement before the Women’s World Cup. The JFF, according to reports, is yet to pay the players despite the month-long tournament ending July 7.

This nonpayment has drawn the ire of the players, with top striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw taking to social media to emphasise her disgust at the situation.

In an Instagram post, Shaw said, “I won’t be representing Jamaica in any future tournaments until being paid.”

View this post on Instagram First Caribbean team to qualify for a World Cup. We have made a lot of sacrifices to wear the colors of Jamaica. We have respected and worn the colors with pride. We are in a position where we we are literally fighting just to get paid by legal agreements. This ain’t just about money, it’s about change, change in the way women football is viewed especially in Jamaica. We deserve more and they can do better. For this reason, I along with my teammates won’t be participating in any future tournaments until being paid.A post shared by Khadija Shaw (@bun_bun10) on Sep 2, 2019 at 1:32pm PDT

It is the latest dispute between the Michael Ricketts-led JFF and the Reggae Girlz as well as their longstanding contributor Cedella Marley.

All have been at loggerheads long before the Girlz qualified for the World Cup stretching back years.