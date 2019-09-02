Reggae Girlz strike over unpaid wages from World Cup appearance

Reggae Girlz strike over unpaid wages from World Cup appearanceMonday, September 02, 2019
|
The Reggae Girlz in France for the Women’s World Cup earlier in June (Photo:
Members of Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz football squad have promised that they will not lace up their boots for the island again until they are paid for playing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
It is understood that the players and the island’s governing body, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) signed an agreement before the Women’s World Cup. The JFF, according to reports, is yet to pay the players despite the month-long tournament ending July 7.
This nonpayment has drawn the ire of the players, with top striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw taking to social media to emphasise her disgust at the situation.
In an Instagram post, Shaw said, “I won’t be representing Jamaica in any future tournaments until being paid.”
It is the latest dispute between the Michael Ricketts-led JFF and the Reggae Girlz as well as their longstanding contributor Cedella Marley.
All have been at loggerheads long before the Girlz qualified for the World Cup stretching back years.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy