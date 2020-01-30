Reggae Month kicks off with ‘Children of the Icons’ concert in Mobay

Reggae Month kicks off with ‘Children of the Icons’ concert in MobayThursday, January 30, 2020
|
Reggae Month kicks off on Saturday
(February 1), with the first of six free ‘Children of the Icons’ concerts in
Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, beginning at 7:00 p.m.
The events will feature the offspring of some of Jamaica’s greatest performers as well as emerging artistes.
Other events will be staged in Falmouth, Negril, Kingston, Annotto Bay and Ocho Rios throughout the month.
“It is significant that we not just stage events in Kingston but throughout Jamaica and, certainly, in the second city of Montego Bay,” said Minister of Culture and Entertainment Olivia Grange, at a recent JIS Think Tank.
A ‘Celebration of Peace Concert’ is also scheduled for February 23 at Catherine Hall, Montego Bay.
Meanwhile, the Crown Prince of Reggae, Dennis Brown, will be celebrated at the start of Reggae Month.
“We celebrate Dennis Brown’s birthday on the first of February. On that day, we will have a floral tribute at National Heroes Park, where we have invited the Twelve Tribes of Israel and persons of the industry to pay tribute to him,” Grange said.
She told JIS News that a Dennis Brown tribute concert will be held on February 23 at the Waterfront, downtown Kingston.
— JIS.
