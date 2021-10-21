Reggae singer Sevana to answer to charge of death by dangerous driving in November

Reggae songbird Sevana is set to reappear before the Westmoreland Parish Court in November to answer to a charge of death by dangerous driving.

The OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the singer, whose real name is Anna Blake, was involved in a car accident on May 25 in Whitehouse in the parish, which claimed the life of Ordia Cordiel. Cordiel died on May 30.

According to the police report, a copy of which has been obtained by The OBSERVER ONLINE, Sevana was driving a Grey Honda City heading easterly towards Kingston when it collided with the Honda Fit in which Cordiel was a passenger.

The report also stated that Sevana’s license was issued on May 17, one week before the accident.

According to the report, the driver of the Honda City had been driving closely behind a truck when the truck driver applied a sudden brake. To avoid a collision with the truck, the Honda City swerved, which resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

“The truck driver subsequently applied brake causing the driver of the City to swerve to the left, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road to the left embankment and then returned on to the road and collided head-on into the path of the oncoming vehicle to the right of the road. Driver of the Honda City was charged for causing death by dangerous driving.”

Sevana was officially charged back in June.

Confirming that his client made a physical appearance at the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday, attorney-at-law, Yushaine Morgan, said Sevana is free to go about her usual business including accepting dates for concerts etc until her next court appearance on November 23.

Morgan did not comment on his client’s mental state.

Sevana, who hails from Westmoreland, was first introduced to the music scene in 2008 via Digicel Rising Stars. At that time, she was a member of the girl group, SLR who placed third in the competition that year.

But the singer has been moving up the reggae ranks in recent years following a successful partnership with Grammy-nominated artiste, Protégé. Sevana is part of the entertainer’s In.Digg.Nation Collective.