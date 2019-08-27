Reggae Sunsplash to return in 2020

Reggae Sunsplash to return in 2020Tuesday, August 27, 2019
|
The Reggae Sunsplash music festival is set for a return next year November.
The festival is returning under the ownership of Guardsman Group Ltd. The security company purchased the event and licensed the rights to Kingston-based holding company eMedia Interactive Group Ltd, in which Guardsman owns a 35 per cent interest.
Reggae Sunsplash will be produced through eMedia subsidiary Vertical Creative Ltd, according to a report in Billboard magazine.
Reggae Sunsplash started in 1978. The final staging was in 2006. Reggae icons such as Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Jimmy Cliff, Burning Spear, Jacob Miller, Inner Circle, Third World, and Toots and the Maytals all performed at Reggae Sunsplash.
“The appetite for reggae is at an all-time high now, so it’s a great time for Reggae Sunsplash’s return,” C.E.O of eMedia Interactive Group, Tyrone Wilson, told Billboard magazine.
The festival is expected to be staged at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove, in Priory, St Ann. The festival is expected to run for three days. Night one will feature acts before the 2000s. Acts that emerged after the 2000’s will grace the stage on night two. The festival will conclude on night three with a party at Puerto Seco Beach, in Discovery Bay. This will feature various selectors and sound systems.
—Written by Shania Hanchard
