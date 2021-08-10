Region pays tribute to former Antigua and Barbuda prime minister

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — The flag of the St Lucia-based Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is being flown at half mast as the region pays tribute to Sir Lester Byrant Bird, who died yesterday after a prolong period of illness. He was 83.

In a statement, the OECS Commission said Sir Lester, a national hero of Antigua and Barbuda, who served as prime minister from 1994-2004, was also the first chairman of the OECS in 1982 and served as chairman for a second time in 1989.

“To mark this solemn occasion, the OECS Commission's flag will be flown at half mast,” the commission said in its brief statement that was accompanied by a photo montage showing some of the political exploits of Sir Lester.

The Guyana-based Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat had not up to press time issued a statement to mark Sir Lester's death, but Guyana's President Dr Irfaan Ali said that Sir Lester had been a “good friend of Guyana and the Guyanese people”.

“He stood firmly and consistently with us in defence of our sovereignty and territorial integrity, raising his considerable voice in the UN, the Commonwealth, and other hemispheric fora. Sir Lester opened the doors of Antigua and Barbuda to many thousands of Guyanese at a time of economic decline in our country and in so doing cemented his legacy as a true integrationist, which will forever be marked in the annals of history.

“We are indebted to Sir Lester and Antigua and Barbuda not only for the generosity towards our people at a time of need, but for the unflinching support of Guyana on the international stage,” Ali said, adding that “the records show that he was highly regarded by all of Guyana's executive presidents with whom he served, from Linden Forbes Burnham to Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.”

Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said Sir Lester's contribution to the regional integration movement and the economic development of his homeland “will long be remembered and honoured.

“Our prayers are with his loved ones and the people of Antigua and Barbuda,” Skerrit added.

St Lucia's Prime Minister Phillip J Pierre said, “We honour his legacy as an integrationist and first chairman of the OECS. Our prayers go out to his loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

St Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, in a letter of condolence to his Antigua and Barbuda counterpart, Gaston Browne, said, “As the second prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Bird (sic) was instrumental in modernising the country, and establishing the foundation for its democratic prosperity.

“Throughout the region and internationally, Sir Bird was regarded as a visionary and he remained a true statesman in service to his people his entire life. His sterling contribution to Antigua and Barbuda and the Caribbean Community is etched in the annals of history, and his presence and voice will be sorely missed.”

The United Progressive Party (UPP) in Antigua and Barbuda also expressed condolence on the passing of Sir Lester.

“Sir Lester Bird made a sterling contribution to Antigua and Barbuda as a parliamentarian for 38 years. We extend our sympathy to his family and friends and convey condolence to the people and Government of Antigua and Barbuda,” said UDP leader Harold Lovell.

The former St Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Dr Denzil Douglas described Sir Lester as “a man of many gifts and talents”.

“Above all, he is remembered for his delight and passion for nation-building, regional uplift, and his unique irresistible Caribbean spirit.”

In its statement, the main Opposition People's National Party (PNP) in Jamaica said Bird “will be remembered as a national hero with an unparalleled legacy of achievement.

“He worked tirelessly to modernise the Antiguan State, making it an attractive destination for tourism and loosening its dependence on colonial industries like sugar. The impact he had on the lives of Antigua and Barbuda's citizens was evidently profound, and extends into the region,” said PNP President Mark Golding.

He said that Sir Lester will also be remembered “fondly for his advocacy for small island developing states (SIDs) at the United Nations, and internationally for his commitment to regionalism in the fight for greater development”.

He described Sir Lester as a towering statesman and an iconic regional figure of the era in which he served.