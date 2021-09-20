Regional gospel network MTM TV expands, strengthens reach

MERCY and Truth Ministries Television (MTM TV) has moved to expand its operations, broaden its reach and expand its footprint across the Caribbean and other parts of the world with the recent acquisition of a building to permanently house the fast-growing network.

MTM TV, which is accessible on Flow channels 601 & 671, Digicel+'s Channel 19, Logic One Limited's Channel 745 and the Internet at www.mercyandtruth.tv, broadcasts in 24 Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, The Bahamas, Antigua, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines. It is also on air in parts of the African continent.

Yesterday the television station hosted a dedication ceremony of its new home at Unit 36, The Trade Centre, 30-32 Red Hills Road, Kingston 10.

The station is host to a full range of gospel programmes from several local and international churches, Christian movies and teaching occasions as well as specially packaged outreach events from major entities in the region, African and the Americas.

“We are truly grateful to God for affording us the opportunity purchase a home for the network in order to continue to spread the gospel of Christ to nations,” founder and chief operating officer of the network, Reverend Basil Hanson said.

The dedication ceremony included the participation of approximately 10 persons who have made invaluable contributions to MTM TV and this nation.

In his address to the dedication ceremony, Custos of St James Bishop Conrad Pitkin noted that: “It has taken plenty of time —23 years of hard work — [and] commitment to a vision to achieve this opening day of a new studio. God will give a vision but you cannot see the completion of that vision without following the guidance given by God.”

He added: “You are the mercy and truth ministry of the Caribbean and indeed, the world. This network carries a huge responsibility to evangelise the Caribbean and indeed the world.”