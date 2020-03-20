Registrar General revises opening hours amid COVID-19 outbreak

Registrar General revises opening hours amid COVID-19 outbreakFriday, March 20, 2020
|
As Jamaica continues to deal with the possibility of a huge outbreak of the coronavirus, the Registrar General’s Department is the latest Government agency that is forced to revise its daily operations.
In a statement, the agency said that “due to the continued spread of COVID-19, effective Wednesday, March 18, the following will be applicable at the Registrar General’s Department offices island wide until further notice”.
• Our new opening hours to customers is from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. • In office services will only include: – Express applications – Birth and Death Registration – Collection of certificates
• Applications for 7-10 days and ordinary service can be made online at www.rgd.gov. jm
• Customers with confirmed appointments for Registry Wedding will be honoured (bride, groom and 2 witnesses)
• If you wish to postpone your appointment the penalty will be waived
• No new appointments will be facilitated at this time
• Bedside Registration continues until further advised
