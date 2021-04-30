Registration now open for the National Reading Competition

Registration now open for the National Reading CompetitionFriday, April 30, 2021
|
REGISTRATION for the much-anticipated Jamaica Library Service (JLS) National Reading Competition 2021, which is being held under the theme 'Stay Connected and Read', is officially open.
Persons interested are encouraged to register online at www.jls.gov.jm/nrc.
Though this year's competition will be executed a bit differently due to the coronavirus pandemic, it promises to be an exciting, engaging event.
According to Director General Maureen Thompson, “the Jamaica Library Service is pleased to host the National Reading Competition, which is not only a signature event for the organisation, but a wholesome programme for all members of the family to participate in and enjoy”.
The competition, which began with a virtual launch on April 8, will continue over a five-month period, culminating in August, and will see participants from all 14 parishes competing in five age groups, namely: 6-8, 9-11, 12-14, 15- 20 and 21 and over.
The preliminary round of the competition will be held at participating branch libraries, from which winners will be selected to advance to the parish level. At this level, participants from each of the five age groups are then selected as parish champions based on their comprehension skills and knowledge of select literature including poetry from 2021 Poet Laureate of Jamaica, Olive Senior.
“This competition was developed with objectives to encourage the reading habit, cultivate an appreciation of all genres of literature, develop reading comprehension skills and foster continuing education in adults, and we are very proud that for the past 33 years we have been able to host it every year,” Thompson stated.
The final stage of the competition, which is the National Quiz Finals, will see five national champions emerge.
Members of the public are encouraged to contact their nearest public library for additional information or visit the Jamaica Library Service website or social media pages.
Registration for the National Reading Competition closes on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy