Relative of murdered Nannyville man had 'terrible gut feeling' before killing

THE aunt of a man who was shot and killed on Mountain View Avenue, just outside the community of Nannyville Gardens in Kingston, burst into tears yesterday as she shared with the Jamaica Observer how she experienced “a terrible gut feeling” shortly before the tragic incident about noon.

Relatives of the deceased, who was a resident of Nannyville, told the Observer that he and another man left the community to purchase items at a hardware and wholesale establishment. On returning home, as they prepared to turn into the community of Nannyville, gunmen ambushed them and fired several shots into the Toyota Probox motor vehicle in which the two men were travelling, killing one and injuring the other. The man who was injured reportedly attempted to evade the shooters on foot. Residents claimed he collapsed metres away and was taken to hospital where he was treated.

Up to press time, the police were unable to provide details on the incident, including the name of the deceased, however, a relative has identified him as 30-year-old Kwefano Green.

“A wash mi a wash this morning, and tru di machine a gi problem, mi a do some hand-wash. A him mi beg fi carry di pan fi mi. Him call him son fi do it, but is like mi feel sumn inside. Mi seh to him seh, 'Weh your father deh?' Is like sumn lick mi head. Him seh him father drive out. So mi seh mi a go hang out mi clothes. My family inna di kitchen and a seh, 'A wah dem deh a fire like shot?' But mi never did a pay it nuh mind. A somebody run come tell wi seh a him,” she explained.

“A from Tuesday him did fi go a di hardware, and him never go. Dem did a work. Dem nuh involve inna nothing. My nephew was more like a peacemaker. Him have all a wholesale wid Cash Pot shop. Mi nephew a di kindest thing. If him have it, him a gi you. Him will have him last and gi dem. Him did have some work fi do pon him house suh him go fi go buy him sumn dem.”

A grieving female resident described the deceased as her “Bingo pawdie” who was always jovial. She lifted an empty plastic cup in her right hand, indicating that she had resorted to alcohol in an attempt to soothe her sorrows. She then headed to refill the cup.

“A mi friend! Di two a dem a mi friend. Mi nuh feel good. See wah mi tek fi it yah. A rum mi drink. Mi cyaa feel good! Di one weh dead, me and him always a play Bingo. Him always jovial. A material di bwoy dem go buy inuh. A must somebody in Nannyville call di gunman dem and set it up.”